Oregon State University officials are trying to right a wrong after a 7-year-old girl was denied a scouting patch at a basketball game.

A Corvallis family attended the Oregon State men's and women's basketball games on Saturday and were excited to take part in the game promotion that offered scouting patches to fans in attendance.

But when the family's 7-year-old daughter, Daisy, went to get one, she was told by event staff that the patches "were just for boys."

The girl's mom went to Facebook to express her disappointment.

University officials said it was a mistake and shouldn't have happened.

“That promotion is gender inclusive and is intended for scouters that are of any gender, and patches are provided as youngsters come to the games,” said Steve Clark, vice president of OSU relations.

Clark said the university has apologized to the family since the incident happened and offered their daughter a free patch.

He said the incident does not reflect the university's values, and they will work to make sure things like this don't happen again.