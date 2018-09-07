AUSTIN — AUSTIN, Texas -- Jury selection began Monday for the man accused of killing a Beaverton woman attending the University of Texas in 2016.

Haruka Weiser went to school at the Arts & Communication Magnet Academy of Beaverton, Oregon.

Meechaeil Criner is accused of murdering Weiser. The night she was killed, Austin police believe she was on her way back to dorm room after finishing dance practice.

Criner is charged with capital murder. If convicted -- he will face an automatic life sentence. The death penalty is off the table because he was only 17 years old when he was arrested.

The trial will not last longer than two weeks because the judge has another trial in his court on the 23rd. The judge has already told both sides to expect to work long hours.

