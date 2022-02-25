Grand jury finds no criminal wrongdoing in officers' use of deadly force during Aug. 27 incident

The jury concluded Portland police officers did not violate Oregon law when they shot and killed Alexander Tadros after he opened fire on them.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Grand Jury has found no criminal wrongdoing in two Portland police officers' use of deadly force when they shot and killed Alexander Tadros last summer after he opened fire on them.

Federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents requested assistance while serving a warrant at an apartment in North Portland on the morning of Aug. 27, according to a press release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) after the incident.

An armed suspect, later identified as Tradros, 30, had been threatening to shoot the federal agents. The PPB Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation team were dispatched to assist, and officers began evacuating nearby apartment units.

About an hour after the incident began, Tadros fired at least one shot through a wall, hitting a police officer in the hip. The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated and was released later the same day. Police never released his name.

Tadros kept firing and two officers from the SERT team returned fire: Joshua Howery and Jake Ramsey. The state medical examiner's officer later concluded that Tadros died from a single gunshot wound fired by one of the officers.

The jury heard from more than 25 witnesses and listened to two days of evidence and testimony, according to a press release from the office of District Attorney Mike Schmidt, and concluded that the officers' use of force was not criminal under Oregon law.