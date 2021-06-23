Jury convicts man in 2017 deadly hit-and-run in North Portland

Luis Silva Echeverria Navarrete hit and killed Daniel Ramsey III on North Fessenden Street and North Alma Avenue on Nov. 26, 2017.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A jury convicted a man of multiple charges including manslaughter in connection to a 2017 deadly hit-and-run in North Portland, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

Luis Silva Echeverria Navarrete hit and killed Daniel Ramsey III on North Fessenden Street and North Alma Avenue on Nov. 26, 2017. Ramsey and his girlfriend, who was not hurt, were trying to cross the street. Echeverria Navarrete did not help and took off.

On Jan. 9, 2020, a person contacted Portland police and said someone, later identified as Echeverria Navarrete, confessed to being involved in a fatal car crash several years prior.

Portland police reviewed a law enforcement database and learned Hillsboro police had arrested Echeverria Navarrete about an hour after the fatal crash in North Portland.

On June 23, a jury found Echeverria Navarrete guilty of the following charges:

Manslaughter in the first degree

Failure to perform duties of driver to an injured person

Reckless driving

Three counts of recklessly endangering another person

Echeverria Navarrete was acquitted on a felony charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.