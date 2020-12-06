Juneteenth now a paid holiday in Multnomah County

Juneteenth is the word used for June 19. In 1865, two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, on June 19 the previously enslaved people of Texas were liberated. Texas was the westernmost slave state in the country at the time.



“We have a profound responsibility at the County to acknowledge that the structural inequities in our community and country are rooted in the original enslavement of Black people,’’ said Chair Kafoury. “Observing the day of Black liberation honors the historic and current struggle, acknowledges the strength of our Black neighbors, friends and family, and reminds us of the hard and necessary work we must continue to dismantle systems of oppression.’’