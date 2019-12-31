PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge ruled Monday that jurors in the Jeremy Christian trial can visit a MAX car similar to the car where Christian allegedly attacked three men, killing two in May 2017.

The judge also ruled that Christian has the right to be present for jury instructions and selection and is also allowed to go through the MAX car.

A question for the jury was also reworked to say, "Can you be impartial and follow the law? YES or NO."

The judge has yet to rule on whether jury members will be permitted to watch video of Christian the day before the attacks. She said she expects to rule on that motion sometime this week.

Jury selection begins Friday. Opening statements in the trial are expected to begin Jan. 28.

