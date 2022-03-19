Fans remember Seattle-based sportscaster John Clayton, who passed at 67

Clayton passed at the age of 67 after a brief illness, ESPN confirmed.

SEATTLE — Sports fans across western Washington and the country are reeling over the death of local sportscaster John Clayton. According to ESPN, the Hall of Famer died Friday after a brief illness. He was 67 years old.

It may have seemed like your typical Saturday in Seattle, but for Anders Miller, one of the owners of Pike Place Fish Market, his Saturdays along with the sports world's airwaves as a whole will never be the same.



"That's my guy, it'll take getting used to you know what I mean, especially Saturday, a lot of time on Saturday I have to drive down to Olympia because our smokehouse is down there, he's just so nice how he handles all the callers,” said Miller.



Clayton had a career that started 50 years ago in Pittsburgh and led him to the Tacoma News Tribune, helping put the local paper on the map. He then took his talents to ESPN, where he spent over 20 years teaching and informing his audience everything about the game he loved. Eventually becoming a favorite "professor" right before the nation's eyes.



"That's a perfect title for him, he literally knows everything, he pretty much created the injury report and all that kind of stuff, it's just amazing how much that guy knows," said Miller.

There was an outpouring of condolences from the sports world on social media Friday night. With countless journalists, and fans of Clayton's sharing their thoughts.



"He's the professor, I was listening this morning, they said it's like I'm walking with Paul McCartney. Everyone stops him on the street, wants to shake his hand, he has the respect from owners, coaches, players," said Miller.



"The Professor's" kindness, work ethic and passion will be a lesson that will stick with many moving forward.



"He's a legend, he should be up there on the wall with Payton and Kemp and Largent and all those guys," said Miller.