Jockeys hurt after lights go out during race in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Two jockeys were hurt after the lights suddenly went out during a race at Grants Pass Downs.

KDRV reports according to racetrack officials, the incident happened during the final race Tuesday. The gates opened, and the horses came charging out when the track was plunged into darkness. Six horses were starting to make their way down the backstretch when the floodlights went out.

Officials said when the horses reappeared under the light of a scoreboard, two of them were without riders.

Officials said jockeys Patrick Henry Jr. and Alex Anaya were taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries and were released Wednesday. Officials said the horses were all caught and were not hurt. The race was declared no contest.