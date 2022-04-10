First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Tacoma Friday, Seattle Saturday

On Friday, the first lady will visit Bates Technical College in Tacoma to highlight its workforce development programs.

SEATTLE — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit western Washington this weekend.

Biden will arrive at King County International Airport on Friday, Oct. 7 at 3:15 p.m.

Around 4:15 p.m., the first lady will visit Bates Technical College in Tacoma to highlight its workforce development programs. The programs connect current high school and postsecondary students to resources and opportunities.

Biden will attend and deliver remarks at a finance event for Sen. Patty Murray in Seattle at noon on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Then, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Biden will be at Seattle's Pacific Science Center to attend a Hidden Helpers Coalition event that will celebrate children in military and veteran caregiving families. Murray and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough will host the event with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project.

The event is a part of the White House's Joining Forces initiative that supports military families, which includes families of service members and veterans, caregivers and survivors.

Joining Forces was an initiative founded in 2011 with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Biden will also visit San Francisco, California during this West Coast trip.

The first lady previously visited Washington in March 2021. During that visit, she visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. She received a tour of the facilities and got to speak with military families about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visit comes a day after U.S. Department of Transportation Secretay Pete Buttigieg visited Washington state. Buttigieg on Thursday toured an infrastructure project in Wenatchee and officially announced the Culvert Grant Program, which is aimed at helping fix culverts to help fish passage.