Jet skier transported by Life Flight after being struck by another jet skier at Willow Grove Beach

Bystanders told Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue (C2FR) crews that the victims jet ski was struck on the side by another jet ski that was moving at approximately 40-50 miles per hour. It is unclear if the jet ski fully went over the victim but he was ejected from his ski. The other jet skier was able to load the victim onto his jet ski and transport him to the beach, where he was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. Both individuals were wearing personal flotation devices, according to C2FR.