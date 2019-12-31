One of the most anticipated trials in Portland history will start next month.

Today lawyers for Jeremy Christian argued about potential evidence in the case.

Christian is accused of killing two men and hurting another in an attack on a MAX train in May of 2017.



In court today, the judge heard two motions.



The state wants the jury to see the MAX train where the incident happened in person.



It also wants a recording of Christian making statements a day before the attack admitted as evidence.



The judge will likely make a decision by next Monday.



Opening statements in the trial are expected to begin January 28th.

