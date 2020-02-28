PORTLAND, Ore. — After hearing evidence for two days, a jury found Jeremy Christian, now convicted in the 2017 MAX stabbing attack, has no remorse for the crime, would commit future acts of violence and cannot be rehabilitated.

Last Friday, that same jury found Christian guilty on all charges in the May 26, 2017 stabbing attack that killed two people.

He'll be sentenced by Judge Cheryl Albrecht at a later date. The jury answered "YES" to the following six sentencing guidelines, that will be used by the judge to determine Christian's sentence:

That there is a high probability that the defendant cannot be rehabilitated. That the defendant's crimes were precipitated by his unreasonable racial and religious bias. That the defendant demonstrated no remorse for his acts. That the defendant's acts demonstrated his callous disregard for the value of human life. That the defendant is likely to commit future acts of violence. That defendant was at least 18 years of age at the time the murders were committed.

Christian faces anywhere from 30 years to life in prison. There's no date set yet for his sentencing.

