After years in storage or on temporary display, the Jantzen Beach Carousel has a new home

The former centerpiece of the Jantzen Beach amusement park and later the Jantzen Beach mall dates back to 1921, and has been in search of a new home for years.

THE DALLES, Ore. — The historic Jantzen Beach Carousel has finally found a new permanent home after spending more than a decade in storage following its removal from the Jantzen Beach Center in North Portland. The nonprofit historic preservation group Restore Oregon announced Tuesday that the carousel will be relocated to the National Neon Sign Museum in The Dalles.

The carousel debuted in Venice, California in 1921, but the owner fell behind on payments and it was repossessed a few years later, according to Restore Oregon. It reemerged in 1928 as a main attraction at the newly-opened Jantzen Beach Amusement Park, and remained a centerpiece of the mall that replaced the park, operating for more than 80 years in total.

It held its last ride in 2012, when the final remaining section of the former indoor mall was converted into the shopping center's current outdoor format. The carousel was disassembled and put in storage, then donated to Restore Oregon in 2017.

The attraction has remained in storage in North Portland — with some parts on temporary display at the Oregon Historical Society — while the group developed plans for its long-term preservation and worked to find a new permanent home. Restore Oregon said it chose to partner with the Neon Sign Museum after a statewide, six-year search.

"The Jantzen Beach Carousel is an integral part of Oregon's cultural heritage, and we are delighted to place its guardianship in the capable hands of the National Neon Sign Museum," Restore Oregon Executive Director Nicole Possert said in a statement. "The National Neon Sign Museum's strong commitment to preserving and promoting the historical, social, and cultural relevance of vintage signage - and their previous preservation success in restoring the historic Elks Lodge which houses their collection - gives us every confidence that the carousel will thrive under their stewardship, allowing this beloved hand-carved gem to continue to inspire wonder and joy in Oregonians and visitors to Oregon for generations to come."

The group's news release said the museum was also a good fit because carousels and neon signs both had their heyday in the 1920s, and they complement each other in showing off the designs and craftsmanship of that historical era. The carousel last received a full restoration in 1995, according to Restore Oregon, so many horses and other wooden elements need repainting or repairs and will receive a fresh restoration on-site at the museum.

"Both neon signs and carousels are industrial works of art; and just as signs were meant to occupy prominent spots on Main Street where they would be visible to all, we strongly believe the carousel should enjoy a location of prominence," museum co-founder and Executive Director David Benko said in a statement. "We cannot wait to restore this century-old masterpiece, and provide it with a dazzling new home in The Dalles' historic downtown business district."

The full assembled carousel stands 28 feet tall, with a diameter of almost 67 feet, according to Restore Oregon, making it one of the largest of its kind in North America. The attraction requires a climate-controlled building with floor space of about 100 by 100 feet and a foundation that can accommodate its roughly 20-ton weight.