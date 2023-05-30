12-story building getting cleaned up from graffiti in downtown Portland

A crew is going to be working on removing graffiti from the 12 story building over the next two days.

PORTLAND, Oregon — It almost seems as if the city of Portland is getting taken over by graffiti. Graffiti that at times stretches high above downtown, like at the Jackson Tower Building. It’s the clocktower building that overlooks Pioneer Courthouse Square. The task to clean the 12 story building isn’t an easy one, but with the help of mountain climbing gear it’s going to get done.

The building has been getting hit by vandals spraying it with graffiti for the last couple of years. Now Paul Watts owner of Graffiti Removal Services, who was hired by the city of Portland, is responsible for cleaning it up.

“The longer is stays up, more tagging will appear,” said Watts.

It’s a job that’s not an easy task, especially as the city sees more complaints about graffiti. In 2020, they received just 900 with 897 complaints. In 2021, there was more 21 hundred with 2,117 complaints. In 2022 it jumped to 5,260 and this so far closing in on 2,200 complaints with 2,193.

Watt’s isn’t afraid of heights to do this job because in order to do it, he has to use rock climbing gear.

“What we’re going to do now is put me harness and then step outside of a window ledge and we’re going to harness down the building and remove it by hand,” said Watts.

In some parts of the building the job is a little easier, where they just have to put on a fresh coat of paint. So how does someone climb 140 feet and vandalize a building with graffiti?

Watts says they climb the fire escape, by throwing a grappling hook and bring the ladder down and climb up that way. Another contractor that’s also working with the city is coming out to barricade off some areas so people can’t get into the building.