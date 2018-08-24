FAIRVIEW, Ore. — Plastic grocery bags may soon be a thing of the past in Fairview, and possibly other East County cities.

Fairview Mayor Ted Tosterud is leading the charge for the ban would focus on just plastic grocery bags from big stores.

“It would make me very pleased,” Tosterud said. “This is something that should have been done a long time ago, but we kept putting it off.”

Tosterud was motivated to pursue the ban after watching a documentary that showed how plastic bags affect sea life.

“I'm very fond of wildlife and animals,” he said. “Seeing them think [plastic bags] were food was enough to want me to do something about it.”

Tosterud is inviting the mayors of Troutdale and Wood Village would join him in his effort.

“If we get three cities, that's even going to be better,” Tosterud said.

About a dozen cities in Oregon have banned plastic grocery bags. Portland passed a resolution banning them in 2011 and the city of Milwaukie passed on this month. On Thursday, Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer and QFC announced it would ban plastic bags at all of its stores by 2025—that's 6 billion plastic bags every year.

“That was encouraging to me,” Tosterud said.

He says the average family in Fairview uses 300 plastic bags a year. Fairview, Troutdale and Wood Village combined, go through 9 million.

“If I wait for Kroger, that's another 56 million bags,” Tosterud said. “It's our environment.”

Tosterud was planning a special meeting at Fairview City Hall in September, to discuss a resolution to ban plastic grocery bags. Members of the Troutdale and Wood Village city councils were expected to attend. If successful, Tosterud hoped the ban would take effect in early 2019.

