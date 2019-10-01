VANCOUVER, Wash. — A transgender woman says she was mocked, judged and even called "it" by staff members at a local medical office.

Jackie Mautner, 35, heard it all on an extended voicemail left by a staff member from Kaiser Permanente Mill Plain One medical office in Vancouver.

The message was initially about scheduling an appointment pertaining to Mautner’s fractured foot. The caller finished her message and thought she'd hung up, but she hadn't. Instead, the recording continued capturing the woman and a co-worker talking about Mautner.

The women were recorded reacting to photos in Mautner’s file.

“Does that look like a guy or a girl to you? Looks like a guy,” played the voicemail, followed by laughter.



“I heard this message which put me into a bit of shock,” Mautner said.

The voicemail lasts nearly 4 minutes. During that time the women were heard mocking Mautner’s appearance.

“Doesn't look like he's on hormones at all,” one woman said. “Oh, he should be,” replied the other. “I know! And I don't think he is.”



The women also delved into Mautner’s extended medical records, discussed her transition and referred to her as "it."



“He—SHE—she uses female pronouns. Right, but it was a he? Yes… but he's got an appointment with urology to discuss having his parts cut off. Oh… he still looks like a guy! I know!”



Mautner filed a complaint with Kaiser after hearing the message.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“It's not just unprofessional,” Mautner said. “It's just hurtful and demeaning and dehumanizing.”

Mautner said it wasn’t the first time someone had made her feel less than human.

“This was not something that I alone experience,” Mautner said. “It's definitely bigger than Kaiser.”

KGW reached out to Kaiser Permanente. In response, Kaiser shared a statement which reads in part:

"Kaiser Permanente is deeply committed to caring for our transgender members. Disrespectful or insensitive comments run counter to our values of treating every patient with compassion and dignity... Two employees were put on administrative leave on Monday pending the completion of an investigation. Disciplinary action could include dismissal."



Mautner said she hopes it doesn't come to that.



“If [the Kaiser employees] understand the severity of what they did and are willing to make amends… I’d rather these two folks be the seeds of culture change within Kaiser.”

Besides investigating this specific incident, Kaiser officials told KGW they're also looking into how they can improve existing efforts to train and educate staff in providing the best care for transgender patients.