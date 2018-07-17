THE DALLES, Ore. — A wildfire southeast of The Dalles that started Tuesday afternoon has now burned 29,000 acres and forced mandatory evacuations.

Portland Fire & Rescue Lt. Damon Simmons said 19-24 mph winds will likely push the Substation Fire to the south and east Wednesday. He said low humidity, high winds and dry fuels in the area will make it a tough firefight.

"It's just a tinderbox out here," he said.

Level 3 (GO!) evacuation notices have been issued for several areas southeast of The Dalles.

Video from Sky 8 on Tuesday showed three structures fully engulfed. One of the buildings was a home, according to the forest service.

Simmons said they're still in the process of assessing structures, but he said he expects more structures to be burned. They'll fly over the fire Wednesday morning and will be able to get a more accurate assessment of the acreage and damage.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter at The Dalles Middle School located at 1100 East 12th Street. Call 888-680-1455 for more information. Home at Last Animal Rescue, located at 200 River Road in The Dalles will house dogs free of charge if needed while The Dalles Riders Club can assist with other animals.

There is no information about what caused the fire at this time, Simmons said.

The Conflagration Act has been invoked, according to the USFS. The act, set in place by Gov. Kate Brown, allows the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment from around the state.

There are seven total task forces and strike teams from across the state currently fighting the fire.

VIDEO: Latest updates on Substation Fire

The fire started on Highway 197, just south of the Celilo Converter Station, at around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Winds blew the fire east, where it jumped Eightmile Road and Emerson Loop and headed toward the Deschutes River.

Simmons said the fire pushed 18 miles Tuesday before 11:30 p.m.

Level 3 (GO) evacuation notices have been issued for residents in the following areas:

Shearer's Fall to Macks Canyon

Eightmile Road between Emerson Loop and the Fifteenmile Junction

Wretham Market and Mason Road

Everyone on Fifteenmile Road, McCoy Road, Moody Road, Fulton Road, Kloan Road, Freebridge Road, and Kelly Cutoff Road, and all points in between.

South of Gordon Ridge Road from the Deschutes River, east to Highway 97 and south to King Lane, south along Sayers Road to Payne Loop

Level 2 (Be Set) has been issued for the following areas:

Towns of Grass Valley and Moro

North of Gordon Ridge Road to Interstate 84 and Highway 206, east to Highway 97 and south along Henricks, Dumond and Lone Rock Road, south to Rutledge Lane, as well as the area farther south between Finnigan Road and the Deschutes River

Level 1 (Be Ready) has been issued for the following areas:

Grass Valley and the surrounding area

East of Highway 97 to Highway 206 and south of Fairview Road

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag warning in the area until 8 p.m. Wednesday due to gusty winds and low relative humidity.

