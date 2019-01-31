PORTLAND, Ore. — The 7-Eleven at the corner of Southwest 4th and Taylor in downtown Portland is a popular spot.

“I come in here about 6:45 a.m. every morning,” said a man who asked to remain anonymous.

He said just about every time he visits the convenience store he is greeted by a crowd of people outside.

“Some are just smoking cigarettes,” he said. “Some are smoking other things.”

KGW did not find smoking or a bunch of people outside the store. A chill in the air may be to blame, but more than likely it is due to piercing sound coming from the building.

“It kind of makes my jaw hurt,” said Brook Barrett who was passing by.

The high-pitched sound appears to be coming from a box mounted above the 7-Eleven sign. It is unclear how long the sound has been playing, but the idea is to clear out the homeless that congregate at the store entrance.

“There are frequencies that can damage people and hurt people,” said Barrett.

While Barrett does not agree with the tactic, others have mixed feelings.

“It just feels offensive slightly,” said one guy. “But something has to be done.”

The owners of the building where 7-Eleven is located agree. Standard Insurance Company released a statement to KGW.

“Our goal is to protect the safety of our employees, tenants and guests in a location that has been consistently plagued by public drug use and menacing behavior,” said company spokesman Bob Speltz. “The sound is a safe tool to help address the problems that have persisted at this location."

KGW spoke to a man lingering outside the store. He said he heard the sound, but it did not bother him.