PORTLAND, Ore. — Empty cold case shelves and picked over veggies on Friday morning were unusual sights at the normally well-stocked Hollywood Fred Meyer.



“It is a zoo in there!” said one woman.



It went along with long lines at the checkout stand.



“It’s mad! Worse than Christmas,” said a man pushing out a cart full of food and supplies.

In a large parking lot cars circled several times looking for spots.

"I think I got the last row at the far end of the parking lot!" another shopper said.

All around the greater Portland area, shoppers sent us pictures of long checkout lines, and in some cases empty store shelves.

It’s the look of a region preparing for a snow storm and time is running out.