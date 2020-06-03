PORTLAND, Ore. — As Daylight Saving Time approaches, we've been asked this question a lot: Is this the last time Oregonians will “spring forward” as Daylight Saving Time begins? The short answer is no.

Oregonians will turn their clocks forward Sunday, March 8, at 2 a.m.

Almost a year ago, Oregon legislators passed a bill that would keep Oregon on Daylight Saving Time (DST) all year round.

There’s just a couple things standing in the way for this to take effect. First, California and Washington would need to adopt similar bills. Washington lawmakers already have and Governor Jay Inslee signed that bill in May 2019. In California, voters approved a measure to make DST permanent in fall 2019. So lastly, the region would need to get a congressional stamp of approval.

If and when that day comes, most of Oregon would no longer “fall back” in November. Because it is in the Mountain Time Zone, Malheur County in Eastern Oregon would be the only place in the state that would not follow this plan.

READ: Science Says: How daylight saving time affects health

READ: 'I'm the clock winder': How one man keeps Spokane's clocktower on time