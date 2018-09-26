Marcine Herinck

Body found in car during traffic stop; police not ruling out link to missing woman, 89 – Is the body in the car Marcine Herinck, who vanished last week. A search group says she has died and so did the family in a now deleted Facebook post. Police are mum. The driver of that car, Timothy Mackley, is a level 3 registered sex offender.

The Brunswig family has been selling shoes since the 1880s and Nikes since the 1970s. – This month, Nike canceled the account at the Chehalis, Wash., store. “Nobody at Nike now was probably around when they talked to my dad and grandadabout opening an account here,” says Eric Brunswig. Asked for comment, Nike has not responded.

Did you buy ground beef from Target, Sam's Club, Safeway or Albertson's? – More than 66 tons of ground beef was recalled last week because of E.coli concerns. At least one person has died and 17 people have gotten sick from what was likely raw ground beef, according to the USDA and Centers for Disease Control. We have a link to stores and labels.

