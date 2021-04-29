Multnomah County DA, Oregon AG will work together to investigate fatal police shooting in Portland park

Robert Delgado was shot and killed by police on April 16 in Lents Park in Southeast Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Thursday that their two offices will work together to investigate the fatal police shooting of a man in Lents Park.

Robert Delgado, 46, was shot and killed by police on April 16 in the Southeast Portland park. Family members have said Delgado was having a mental health crisis when he was killed.

Rosenblum will assign an assistant attorney general to work with two Multnomah County deputy district attorneys. Together, they'll oversee the criminal investigation of the shooting. If necessary, additional resources from the Oregon Department of Justice or the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office will be assigned to the investigation. The shooting is currently being investigated by the Portland Police Bureau and the East County Major Crimes Team.

On April 16, PPB officers were called to Lents Park, located off Southeast 92nd and Holgate, for a report of a man waving a gun.

According to audio from dispatchers, the first officers to arrive said they believed Delgado's hands were empty and he was "non-compliant." Another officer said he thought there was a gun in Delgado's back pocket. A witness captured part of the confrontation on video.