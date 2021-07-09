Intruder shot at home near Battleground

There is no danger to the public and there are no outstanding suspects, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — An intruder was shot and killed inside a home near Battleground on Thursday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported.

At 9:46 p.m. Thursday, CCSO deputies responded to a home in the area of Northeast 176th Avenue and 202nd Street after a 911 caller said an unwanted person was inside the home.

During the interaction between the unwanted person and the homeowner, the intruder was shot and killed, CCSO said.

There is no danger to the public and there are no outstanding suspects, according to CCSO.