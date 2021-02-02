Weigh in on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program will hold a series of public open houses and officials are asking for your feedback

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program will hold a series of virtual open houses later this month and officials are asking for public input on the plan to replace the aging bridge.

Tolling is among the possibilities the group has to consider, and its focusing on light rail and mass transit planning, as well as access for bicycles and pedestrians.

The group just filled its three advisory committees in late December after about 550 people applied, program director Greg Johnson said.

"We screened it down, in a blind screening," he explained. "And these are folks who live both on the Washington and on the Oregon side of the river and are interested in helping"

At this point, the group is looking for quality input, questions and comments on how people would use the bridge. Even though the first traffic won't flow across a new Interstate Bridge until 2030, Johnson said the time is now to hear from people on its purpose.

The open houses will happen between Feb. 16 and March 1, and additional sessions are expected later this year as the program reaches various milestones.

Find more info here or share your thoughts on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program