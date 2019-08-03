PORTLAND, Ore. — An International Women's Day rally is planned for Friday afternoon in downtown Portland.

On Facebook more than 300 people have said they're interested in attending the rally.

Alyssa Pariah, one of the rally organizers, said more than 500 hundred people attended last year’s rally in Portland.

The event will kick off at Pioneer Courthouse Square at 4 p.m. Around 5 p.m. demonstrators plan to march to Salmon Street Springs Fountain.

Organizers say the event is all about coming together and bringing attention to equality and advancing women's rights.

“We can get wins that matter when women band together, and not just women, people of all genders band together under a banner of gender equality and a basic standard of living,” said Pariah.

Pariah said women across the globe face injustices and inequality in so many different ways.

In the United States, research has indicated women get paid 80 cents for every dollar a man makes.

People rallying in Portland hope everyone will come out and join their voices with those of women around the world.