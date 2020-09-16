Interactive maps: Oregon areas under evacuation right now

Stay up to date with the wildfire evacuation information across Oregon.

As more than 30 fires continue to burn in the state of Oregon, a reported 40,000 Oregonians have fled their homes and more than 400,000 are in some stage of evacuation orders.

Fires change rapidly and evacuation orders can too. Here is everything you need to know about the current evacuation orders in Oregon.

Clackamas County

In Clackamas County, the Riverside Fire continues to spread.

A Level 3 evacuation order remains in place for Estacada and other areas in and around the fire. On Monday, officials said there were still 16,776 structures at Level 3 evacuation levels and another 18,528 homes at Level 2 evacuation levels.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Evacuation orders in Clackamas County



Marion County

Two large fires, the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires, have burned more than 373,000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the OEM Fires and Hotspots Dashboard.

Both fires prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders for residents in the area. Evacuation shelters were established at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, the Polk County Fairgrounds and Volcanoes Stadium. Impacted residents can call 503-391-7294 for more information. On Tuesday, Level 3 evacuation notices were downgraded to Level 2 "Be Set" for portions of the Mehama and Lyons communities.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Evacuation orders in Marion County

Lane County

The Holiday Farm Fire was reported to be only 6% contained on Tuesday.

Lincoln County

The Echo Mountain Complex fire is burning in Lincoln County. Some residents are under a Level 3 evacuation order.