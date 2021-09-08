WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee expected to announce COVID-19 vaccine mandate for most state workers

Workers will have until Oct. 18 to get their final dose of the vaccine or face termination.

As the COVID-19 pandemic persists with the surging delta variant, Gov. Jay Inslee is announcing a new vaccination mandate, telling most state employees and health care workers to get vaccinated or find another job.

The mandate is also being adopted by King County and the City of Seattle and includes those working in treatment facilities, assisted living facilities and most contractors, volunteers and other positions that have an onsite presence in any of these workplace settings.

According to Inslee’s office, there will be no alternative for workers who do not want to get the vaccine, meaning those who still choose to not get the shot will no longer be employed with the state or private business.

These workers will have to get their final shot by Oct. 18.

The proclamation does not cover separately elected officials, according to Inslee’s office, nor any boards and commissions or K-12 and higher education institutions. However, the state is urging these groups to adopt an approach similar to Inslee’s approach.

According to Inslee’s office, employers will be responsible for verifying employees’ vaccination status.

The state said it is not opting for a “vaccination or test” approach because it hasn’t seen success in curbing the virus in places like Department of Corrections buildings and long-term care facilities. The plan would also cost about $66 million a year across all state agencies.

The only exemptions will be for those who have a religious or medical reason for not getting vaccinated.

In terms of masking, Inslee is not updating the current guidance that recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public places.

Concerned about the rise in the highly transmissible delta variant, King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin recommended vaccine mandates at the end of July, but he came short of creating any requirements.

Some Washington companies have already implemented vaccine mandates for employees and vendors. For example, Redmond-based Microsoft is requiring vaccines for anyone working in any of the tech giant's U.S. buildings.

The Pentagon also announced Monday that it would be requiring vaccines for all U.S. troops by Sept. 15.

Health care facilities that have already announced plans to implement a vaccine requirement include MultiCare Health System and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Statewide, nearly 70% of eligible Washingtonians have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Aug. 4, according to the state’s Department of Health.

Despite news of "breakthrough" cases, health officials have continued to urge residents to get vaccinated, saying that it is highly effective even against the highly transmissible delta variant.

