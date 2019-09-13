PORTLAND, Ore. — This school year, KGW is embarking on a project to chronicle a year inside Woodlawn Elementary School in Northeast Portland.

Reporter Cristin Severance and photojournalist Gene Cotton will spend the year telling the stories of the students, staff and families that make up the Woodlawn community.

We want to show how teachers overcome daily challenges to serve students and how the school adapts to a rapidly changing neighborhood.

This is the first episode one in our year-long journey. We hope you’ll join us as we bring you stories through the year on KGW.com and KGW’s YouTube page. You can send feedback to Cristin by emailing cseveranace@kgw.com or by using the hashtag #insidewoodlawn.

Watch the full episode below: