SALEM, Ore. -- Fourteen miles east of Salem, the city’s water plant, which creates drinking water for nearly 200,000 people, sits on an island in the Santiam River.

As the North Fork of the river swings right, water flowing left enters the system.

There's a fish screen to keep out critters and a smaller screen. After that, the water is inside the system.

“As the water travels down this canal we have individual gates to each filter where we pull water in to the filter as needed,” said Tim Sherman, operations and maintenance manager.

He said the filter is a pond that covers two-and-a-half acres, holding water six feet deep.

At the bottom of the pond is a layer of sand, and below that gravel then a series of pipes.

On top of the sand is a community of good bacteria and bugs that eat bad bugs arriving in the river water. They are the first line of defense against micro-organisms in the water.

“It will remove some, but we can’t ensure that it will remove it all. And we see that in our sampling that it does remove some of that toxin that's coming in,” Sherman said.

After the good bugs, gravity pulls the water down through the sand and into at the bottom of the pond where the pipes carry it to the chemical building. Most of the movement is motivated by gravity.

At the chemical building, diluted chlorine is added to the water to kill anything that survived the earlier steps.

“It’s disinfecting the water. So any bacteria or any organics that may pass through the treatment process with be neutralized or oxidized as it travels downstream towards the city of Salem,” said Sherman.

Unless it’s a cyanotoxin. The chlorine kills some but not all those bad bugs. And that is why Salem has a water problem. So many cyanotoxins come through on a bad day that the procedures -- which have worked for decades -- suddenly cannot keep up.

