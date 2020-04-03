PORTLAND, Ore. — On the fourth floor of the state office building by Portland's Lloyd Center, a few dozen people monitor the outbreak of the coronavirus in a command center set up by the Oregon Health Authority.

Everyone wears a colored vest that tells everyone else their job. Some say "EMS," "Purchasing" or "Communications."

Some here are offering advice to first responders across the state who wonder if they have the right protection in their fire trucks or ambulance. Others are answering questions from school districts on how they should handle outbreaks, or fear about outbreaks.

Oregon Health Officer, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, said yes, hundreds are likely infected in Oregon already, in part because the first two and the third cases are hundreds of miles apart.



“So, with those two cases, and they're in different parts of the state, there likely are many more cases here in Oregon that we haven’t yet detected and I think we will continue to detect those cases,” he said.

Outside the command center, another OHA doctor, Dr. Paul Cieslak, said people who get COVID-19 will probably still be contagious even after they get better.

“They probably will carry the virus in their nose and throat for some days after their recovery. When we find a case we will test them serially following recovery until they are negative,” he said.

For context, here is the current situation in Oregon as of Tuesday evening, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Latest numbers from Oregon Health Authority

COVID-19

3 confirmed cases

18 pending tests

29 negative tests

115 being monitored

But take a look at the most recent numbers for the flu in Oregon, which are from Feb. 16-22, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Flu Cases

3,824 tests

725 positive

Also Tuesday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown asked the federal government for between $7 million to $10 million a month to deal with the outbreak. She said the money would be used for masks, gowns, gloves, test kits and maybe ventilators.

The governor also said she is not declaring an emergency because the Oregon Health Authority assured her they have everything they need right now, as does the Office of Emergency Management.

It takes from a few hours to 36 hours to get results back from a test run in Oregon, depending on what time of day it is submitted, according to OHA.

The agency hopes to get test kits out to small community hospitals and rural doctors offices but is not able to offer exact timing on that.

