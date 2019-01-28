CORVALLIS, Ore. — Laura Haddock created a women's sex toy that won her an award at the highly-touted Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this year, but that award was quickly rescinded and Haddock was asked not to exhibit her product.

Haddock paired up with an Oregon State University professor to help her product, Ose, get off the ground.

John Parmigiani, who has worked at OSU for more than a decade, was a little shocked at first when Haddock asked him for help developing the device back in 2017.

"This took me a little out of my comfort zone because I hadn't done anything like this before," he said. "The next thing she did was give a list of 52 engineering requirements for this device she wanted to have created. And this got me quickly back into my comfort zone."

Parmigiani enlisted the help of about a dozen students to create the device over the next 6 months.

Haddock eventually launched her company Lora DiCarlo, and named the new device "Ose."

She took the device to the CES and won an Innovation Award.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"I was really honored and I thought we have really done something here," Parmigiani said. "A couple months later I found that they had taken the award back. I was really surprised and kind of shocked because I didn't know they could do that."

Haddock said the people she dealt with at CES keep changing their story about why the award was pulled, and why they didn't let her exhibit Ose.

At first, it was disqualified for either being "immoral, obscene, profane or indecent," then the reason was that Ose was "ineligible for the robotics and drone category."

Haddock claims all of this is gender bias; CES has hosted men's sex toy companies for years.

"I think people out there have a strong sense of fairness and I think this strikes a chord with people that it's just not fair," Parmigiani said.

Two OSU students who worked on the product are now employees with the company.

Parmigiani said the project also inspired him to make a big change at OSU.

"This really led for me to refocus my lab and rename it to be the Prototype Development Lab," he said. "[I want to] go down this path of working with startup companies – working with anyone out there that wants to bring a product to market but needs engineering to get there."