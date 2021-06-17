Inmate at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility attacks officer with 'knife-like weapon'

The correctional officer had cuts on his face and head. He was treated and released from the hospital and he is now recovering at home.

WILSONVILLE, Oregon — An incarcerated man used a "knife-like weapon" to attack a correctional officer at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility on June 12, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC).

The DOC said it will not identify the incarcerated man because he had been transferred from another state and releasing his name could "hinder our ability to use the exchange program and could jeopardize the safety and security of the individual." The DOC said the man was taken to a segregation unit at another DOC institution.

The Oregon State Police is investigating.