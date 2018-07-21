PORTLAND, Ore. – Police have an increased presence near the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility in Southwest Portland as a counter-demonstration is planned for Friday night, according to Mayor Ted Wheeler.

“Today I met with Chief Outlaw to discuss the planned counter-demonstration near the ICE facility,” Wheeler said. “Given recent past incidents of violence between groups of demonstrators, I asked Portland Police to maintain a presence near the facility to ensure those present can safely express their First Amendment rights.”

Shortly after 6 p.m., Patriot Prayer leader and U.S. Senate candidate Joey Gibson arrived at the ICE facility, where Occupy ICE PDX protesters have demonstrated against federal immigration policy for more than a month.

“I’m going down there with a small group, not to be aggressive or anything,” Gibson said in a video posted on his Facebook page Friday.

“I know there’s a lot of protesters down there that are actually just peaceful protesters and they’re making sure their voice is heard,” he said.

Occupy ICE PDX protesters were vocal against Gibson's appearance when he showed up, at one point chanting, "Get out of Portland.

Gibson said a group of people plan to get arrested peacefully. Three people crossed the Federal Protective Service caution tape with their hands up, yelling "civil disobedience." They were taken into custody.

Past clashes between Patriot Prayer and counter-protesters have led to violent behavior and arrests.

According to Mayor Wheeler, FPS is focused on the security of the ICE facility.

“Portland police will respond to any public safety concerns on the streets and in the neighborhood,” he said.

