What you need to know about the fee increase for Washington state license plates

SEATTLE — Beginning Friday, July 1, fees will increase for Washington state license plates to help fund the state's nearly $17 billion transportation package "Move Ahead Washington" which was signed into law earlier this year.

Here's what you need to know about the increased fees.

License plate fees

Original plate: Increases from $10 to $50

Replacement plate: Increases from $10 to $30

Original motorcycle plate: Increases from $4 to $20

Replacement motorcycle plate: Increases from $4 to $12

Some fees when buying a vehicle at a dealership will also be increased.

Dealer temporary permits, which are provided by dealerships for vehicle buyers to use before their permanent plates are received, will see an increase from $15 to $40.

The highest amount a dealer can charge for documentation fees, which are optional and negotiable fees charged for administrative costs, are also increasing from $150 to $200.

The fee to check if a vehicle is stolen when registering it for the first time in Washington state will also increase. The Washington State Department of Licensing checks vehicles against national and state databases for any titling or other issues.

The fee will increase from $15 to $50 July 1 and then to $75 beginning in 2026.

More Washington State Department of Licensing fees will increase in October.

Beginning October 1, the fee for an enhanced driver's license will increase from $32 to $56, in addition to the fees for any driver's license.

Move Ahead Washington invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in major projects throughout the state.