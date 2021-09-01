In-N-Out looks to Hillsboro for another possible Oregon location

Hillsboro is one of three cities where an In-N-Out could eventually open in the Portland metro area.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — In-N-Out has earmarked a third spot in the Portland metro area for a possible new location.

The popular burger chain submitted a land-use application in April for a site in Hillsboro.

The proposed location would be near the corner of Northwest 185th Avenue and Northeast Evergreen Parkway, north of Northeast Cornell Road, in what is now the parking lot of a Barnes & Noble bookstore.

The Barnes & Noble is expected to close mid-October to make way for the new development, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Hillsboro is one of three cities where an In-N-Out could eventually open in the metro area.

In December 2020, representatives for the California chain held a virtual community meeting to discuss plans for a potential Beaverton location on Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, east of Highway 217.

The chain has also shown interest in opening a restaurant in Tualatin near Bridgeport Village. Last year, it released renderings of what a location there could look like.

A key concern for residents in these cities? Traffic.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that neighbors to the Hillsboro site have already started complaining about the traffic online. Residents in Beaverton and Tualatin have also shared concerns about the traffic impact a new In-N-Out could bring.