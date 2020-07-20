In-N-Out Burger looking at Tualatin site

Tualatin city leaders are meeting with In-N-Out Burger on Thursday to discuss whether the chain will replace the Village Inn at Bridgeport Village.

According to Mayor Frank Bubenik, In-N-Out would like to replace the Village Inn at 17070 SW 72nd Ave.

City Manager Sherilyn Lombos confirmed that a virtual neighborhood meeting will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss the application for building a 3,885 sq. foot restaurant with drive-thru service and outdoor seating.

Lombos told KGW the application hasn't been submitted, because the meeting must come first, but "yes, they are looking at that site and are proceeding through the development process."

The franchise has been moving closer and closer to Portland over the last few years, with In-N-Out Burgers opening in Medford and Grants Pass in recent years, and a very high-profile opening at Keizer Station late last year.