In last-ditch effort, Metro president offers lower payroll tax to fund new transportation measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — Metro President Lynn Peterson offered to lower the business payroll tax rate to fund a multi-billion dollar transportation measure, in exchange for a 'neutral stance' on the measure by the Portland Business Alliance.

The news was first reported by Willamette Week Thursday and confirmed by KGW.

The transportation measure will appear on the November ballot, and could be worth about $5 billion. Funds would be used to fund a new MAX line, create safer routes to schools, and would be used to buy electric or low-carbon buses. Metro is also expecting to get an additional $2 billion in federal or state funding.

Businesses with 25 or more employees would be subject to a .75% payroll tax, starting in 2022. In the past few months, the PBA has said they do not support the measure being on November's ballot, as they say many businesses are recovering from an economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Peterson sent the email to Andrew Hoan, president of the PBA, late Wednesday. A spokesperson with Metro confirmed the authenticity of the email.

In the email, Peterson offered to lower the payroll tax from .75% to .60% with a caveat: "If and only if all parties, including PBA members and stakeholders, agree to at least a neutral position on the measure as PBA and lobby the legislature for Orphaned Highway funds, or other transportation funding, that will help fill the initial $50M hole created by lowering the rate from .75% to .60%."

Additionally, Peterson told PBA they would have to agree to lobby the legislature "to grant Metro the authority to add local public employers to the payroll tax." However, just a few weeks ago, Metro announced public employers wouldn't be subject to the payroll tax.

Lastly, Peterson asked the PBA to lobby the legislature for another tax, one that would tax Oregonians based off vehicle miles traveled.

In their response to Peterson Friday afternoon, the PBA rejected Peterson's offer, saying the board voted against it the night prior.

"Between your presentation to our board in February, 2020 and as of receipt of your email, everything has changed," PBA President Andrew Hoan wrote, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. "The state’s tax revenue has declined at a greater pace than every other state in the nation ... Now could not be a more inappropriate time to enact a jobs tax."

Hoan went on to write, "Our previous support should underscore this point and cause Metro alarm rather than the dismissal of our concerns. We are in no position to consider a substantial wage-based payroll jobs tax structure which would penalize employment and salaries at this time."

The PBA ended the email by asking Metro to drop the measure altogether.