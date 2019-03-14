ALBANY, Ore. — A Wednesday evening fire in Albany was caused by ashes that were disposed of improperly.

Fire crews were called to the home on 38th Avenue SE about 9:40 pm. When they arrived there were flames. Crews determined the fire started on the outside of the home due to fireplaces ashes they didn't discard properly.

Everyone got out of the home safely. Crews were able to get it under control in less than an hour.

Albany Fire Department says coals and ashes can remain hot enough to start a fire for several days. They recommend the following steps to avoid a fire:

*Allow ashes to cool completely in a fireplace or fire pit.

*Transfer ashes to a metal bucket.

*Keep metal bucket outside, away from combustibles.

*Wet the metal container and ashes down.

*DO NOT place any other combustibles, such as cigarettes, in the metal container.

*DO NOT use a combustible container for ashes.

The damage estimates to the home are about $100,000. The Red Cross was assisting the residents.