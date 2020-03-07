'I'm crying out for help and no one hears me': Jobless Oregonians still waiting on state to waive waiting week for unemployment benefits

The Oregon Employment Department agreed to get rid of the requirement - eventually. Here we are three months later and it still hasn't happened.

PORTLAND, Ore — In April, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the employment department would waive the waiting week for unemployment benefits.

In normal times in Oregon people typically can't get benefits for the first week they're out of a job.

But we're not in normal times. So in March congress changed the rules, giving states money to nix the one-week wait and pay benefits.

The Oregon Employment Department agreed to get rid of the requirement - eventually. Here we are three months later and it still hasn't happened.

“I just don't know what they expect people to do or how they expect people to survive. I mean, some of us are on the verge of homelessness, literally,” said Jodi Webster, who says she was laid off from her job in April. “The longer it goes on the more angry I am, the more sad I am, the more scared I am. And I feel for everyone else going through the same thing.”

Getting that week of benefits would help thousands of people like Webster who lost their jobs amid the pandemic.

When she finally got through to someone on the phone she was told an adjudicator still had to get to her claim.

"I’m at 13-plus weeks now and I was told it could be another four to five weeks before anyone gets to it,” said Webster.

With $1.23 in her bank account, she can barely get by.

"I feel helpless, I feel hopeless. I'm depressed, my anxiety is obviously through the roof. I just feel like I'm crying out for help and no one hears me, no one,” said Webster, “Or if they do they don't care, it's not their problem, there's nothing they can do is what I get told by a lot of people.”

The Statesman Journal reports Oregon owes people hundreds of millions of dollars in benefits for waiting weeks.

Wednesday afternoon, Oregon Employment Department Director David Gerstenfeld held a teleconference call and couldn't say if or when the department will get to waiving the week.

When asked why, he said it was because the department's outdated computer system couldn't implement the change and it prioritized other claims ahead of the waiting week.

"As we built those systems they were built around the assumption of a waiting week. So all the computations that go into our systems have that assumption built-in,” Gerstenfeld told reporters during the press conference. “So far none of the workarounds are really possible without still having to trace threads of the waiting week and other issues through the system.”

Until IT folks get into the code and take out the waiting week, he says they won’t have a “solid estimate as to when we’ll be able to do that."

That answer doesn't help those desperate for help.

"I know no one was prepared for a pandemic, obviously, but it's been months! And it seems like nothing has changed in all those months,” said Webster.