WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A Washington County jury convicted a 40-year-old Idaho man for child sex crimes against a homeless 16-year-old boy in 2002.

An investigation against Michael Henry Forker began in 2003 after the Washington County Sheriff's Office confiscated a large amount of child pornography. Despite Forker being convicted of encouraging child sexual abuse and possessing those materials, investigators suspected he may have personally abused someone.

Forker then moved back to Idaho after he was released, where he was repeatedly investigated for sex crimes against underage boys. The Washington County victim had not come forward about the abuse, but found the courage after learning about the investigations, the sheriff's office said.

The victim, now an adult, said at the time of the abuse he was homeless and vulnerable after coming out as homosexual. Forker befriended the victim online and moved to Aloha from Idaho to sexually abuse him, the sheriff's office said. While in Oregon, Forker volunteered at the Outside In shelter for homeless and applied to be an overnight counselor at a residential treatment program for boys.

Forker faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison from convictions that include first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse, and first-degree sodomy. He is expected to be sentenced in September.

