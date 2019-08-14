PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a man died after a scissor lift reportedly fell at Portland’s Westview High School on Wednesday afternoon.

A Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue spokesperson told KGW the man was working at the school when he fell from the building.

The man is an employee of the Beaverton School District and Superintendent Don Grotting released the following statement Thursday morning:

"It is with great sadness that I share with you the loss of a valued member of our team on Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Syverson, a four-year employee with the maintenance department, died as a result of injuries from a fall at Westview High School.

Our human resources department and others have reached out to the family and are supporting them in this time of loss. In his position, Jerry touched many employees in schools. We know many of you will want to know how you can support his family as well. We will share any information from the family as soon as we receive it.

If you are in need of emotional support during this difficult time, we have counselors available for staff. Please reach out to your administrator or supervisor.

The accident is being investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, OSHA and the Beaverton School District. "

The school is located at 4200 NW 185th Ave.

This comes just days after two men were killed in Happy Valley as they were deconstructing the music venue used for Pickathon.

This story will be updated.