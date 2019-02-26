PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow fell overnight in the Portland area and the Willamette Valley creating icy conditions for the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory that started at 10 p.m. Tuesday night was cancelled by the National Weather Service.

There were a few trouble spots on the front end of the morning commute, including a snarl from stuck semis at I-5 and Nyberg. A crash has the I-205 ramp to northbound closed.

The snow will turn to rain or rain/snow mix by the afternoon, with a high temperature today of 39, says KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. An inch or so could still fall Wednesday morning, he said.

While a dusting to 1 inch fell in the southern parts of Portland of Portland, Clark County had little snow.

"Gusty east winds out of the gorge have evaporated much of the moisture before reaching into Washington," Hill says.

Snow fell in the Portland area for several hours Monday morning, with accumulations ranging from a trace to a couple inches.

Northwest Germantown Road was the most impacted location in the Portland area. The road shut down between Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Northwest Bridge Avenue after snowy, icy conditions caused multiple wrecks, including multiple flipped cars.

