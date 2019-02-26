PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow fell overnight in the Portland area and the Willamette Valley creating icy conditions for the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory that started at 10 p.m. Tuesday night continues until 10 a.m. for the Portland metro area. The snow will turn to rain by early afternoon.

The advisory means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties, according to the National Weather Service.

KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino said Tuesday evening he expected up to 1 inch of snow in the Portland area and 1-3 inches in Salem.

Clark County, Washington and areas near the Columbia River would likely see less than an inch of snow, the NWS said.

Zaffino said the snow will turn to rain late Wednesday morning.

The weather service says the Wednesday high could hit 39 degrees.

Areas in the southern Willamette Valley could see as many as 6 inches of snow overnight Tuesday, forecasters said.

Snow fell in the Portland area for several hours Monday morning, with accumulations ranging from a trace to a couple inches.

Northwest Germantown Road was the most impacted location in the Portland area. The road shut down between Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Northwest Bridge Avenue after snowy, icy conditions caused multiple wrecks, including multiple flipped cars.

