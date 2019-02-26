PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow fell overnight in the Portland area and the Willamette Valley, creating icy conditions for the Wednesday morning commute.

There were a few trouble spots on the front end of the morning commute, including a snarl from stuck semis at Interstate 5 and Nyberg. A crash closed the Interstate 205 ramp to northbound I-5 at about 6 a.m.

RELATED: Think you know how to drive in the snow and ice? Check these tips

Portland, Beaverton, Tigard-Tualatin, Oregon City, Salem-Keizer and many more school districts have closed for the day.

Latest school closures and delays

Thousands of Pacific Power customers — and stoplights — are without power in Southeast Portland, north of Stark toward I-84. Check the latest outages

Watch: Extended coverage of Wednesday snow storm

The Wednesday morning scenario could repeat itself overnight into Thursday morning.

"Look for more snow showers tonight and Thursday morning with possible light accumulations," says KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. "Rain showers will end Thursday night, setting up a dry weekend."

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Thank You Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 things to Know Newsletter Please try again later.

Submit

The snow Wednesday will turn to rain or rain/snow mix by the afternoon, with a high temperature Wednesday of 39 degrees, Hill said. While a dusting to an inch fell in the southern parts of Portland, Clark County had less snow.

"Gusty east winds out of the gorge have evaporated much of the moisture before reaching into Washington," Hill said.

Snow fell in the Portland area earlier this week, with accumulations ranging from a trace to a couple inches, shutting down a stretch of Northwest Germantown Road and causing several rollovers and crashes.

Over in Junction City, some school principals had a lot of fun with their snow day announcements, creating videos that included a spot-on parody of The Sounds of Silence and short re-imaginings of Piano Man and Another One Bites the Dust.

RELATED: 'Sounds of Snow Days': Oregon principals' hilarious parody announces school closure

Weather tools: