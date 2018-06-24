PORTLAND, Ore. — A Sunday afternoon protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been moved from the ICE facility in Portland, where protesters have been camping out for nearly a week, to City Hall.

The group said the Not in Portland Protest was moved because of public safety and overcrowding concerns. The rally is still scheduled for 1 p.m.

About 1,000 people have committed to attend the rally on the protest's Facebook page. The message on the page reads says, "Not in Portland is a gathering of Portlanders who see ICE's actions as unjust and find their continued operation to be unacceptable."

Featured speakers at the event will be Senator Michael Dembrow, and representatives Diego Hernandez, Sheri Malstrom and Rob Nosse. After the speeches, the demonstrators plan to march, according to their Facebook page.

