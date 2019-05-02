PORTLAND, Ore. — Some areas in the Portland metro area, primarily on the eastside, may get sleet or freezing Sunday evening, which could lead to icy roads, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.
Hill said low elevations may see an icy mix at times, but the I-5 corridor at low elevations is likely to see mostly rain.
"But this is another close call, so please be aware," Hill said.
Hill expects 1-3 inches of snow at areas 500 feet in elevation before snow levels rise to 1,000 feet overnight.
The National Weather Service said lowlands, such as Portland, Salem, Eugene and Kelso, will see mostly rain for the next 48 hours. The Coast Range passes and Cascade Foothills will likely see a mix of rain and snow over the same time frame, the weather service said.
Snow is expected in the Columbia River Gorge through Tuesday. Mount Hood will see anywhere from 20-40 inches of snow by Tuesday, depending on elevation.
Much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon saw snow this weekend. Roads re-froze Saturday night in areas that got snow, leaving roads slick Sunday morning.
Friday/Saturday snow
Snow fell in much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon Friday night and Saturday morning, although snow totals varied widely across the region.
Heavy snow fell in Clark and Cowlitz counties in southwest Washington, where snowfall began late Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service said Longview got 7 inches of snow, Camas got 8 inches, and parts of Vancouver got 4 inches.
Although the snow arrived later, east Multnomah County also got several inches. A foot of snow fell at Bonneville Dam and Gresham saw 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Four inches fell in Troutdale and parts of east Portland got 2-4 inches.
Downtown Portland got a trace to 2 inches of snow, which arrived early Saturday morning.
The metro area west and south of Portland, such as Lake Oswego, Beaverton and Hillsboro, didn't get more than a dusting. Areas west of Hillsboro, such as Forest Grove, got a few inches of snow.
The National Weather Service said areas where warm, southerly winds were stronger got little to no snow, while areas closer to the cold, east winds got more.
Similarly to the disparity in snowfall, there was a significant difference in road conditions. Areas that received several inches of snow had icy roads Saturday morning, which led to numerous crashes. But roads in the metro area west of Portland were in good shape.
Portland General Electric reported a number of outages Saturday morning, mostly in Clackamas and Washington counties, due to weather conditions, equipment failures and at least one crash.
Clark Public Utilities had several thousand outages, but service was mostly restored by mid-morning Saturday.
Many school districts in the Portland metro area and Clark County rescheduled or canceled events planned for over the weekend.
The weekend snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Feb. 4 and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon on Feb. 5.
