TIGARD, Ore — The Tigard-Tualatin School District is taking action after federal immigration agents arrested a parent at a school bus stop after dropping off his kids.

On the morning of February 19, agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a man they identified as a Mexican citizen living in the U.S. illegally. His criminal history included a 2004 conviction for hit and run and a 2008 conviction for larceny. The man’s kids had already boarded the bus and left before agents stepped in.

Tigard-Tualatin Superintendent Dr. Sue Rieke-Smith is asking Oregon lawmakers to look into what ICE considers "sensitive locations" where they can make arrests, including bus stops.

Rieke-Smith said the district’s primary mission is creating a warm, safe space for all kids, regardless of circumstance. The district's policy is also to comply with all law enforcement agencies—local and federal— and subpoenas. ICE officials tell KGW that agents did not arrest the man at a "known, marked" bus stop. Regardless, Rieke-Smith believes bus stops are sensitive areas.



“Bus stops and schools, currently ICE and any law enforcement has the right to be in those spaces,” said Rieke-Smith. “I've asked [Oregon lawmakers] for some consideration or some refined discussion about—is this the most appropriate space, given the fact that children are in proximity and the potential trauma.”



After traumatic events like the arrest of a family member, Rieke-Smith said the district connects students with help from agencies including Catholic Community Services, Latino Network and the Department of Human Services to make sure they're getting the care they need.

