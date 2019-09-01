A Portland woman is facing child neglect and mistreatment charges after allegedly leaving her children -- including a 3-month-old -- unattended at a MAX platform for hours.

According to court documents, a good Samaritan called police around 3 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2018 when they found two unattended children at the Rockwood/E 188th Avenue MAX station.

The Good Samaritan said she had spent about an hour with the children before police arrived, and the 12-year-old told her their mother left them there and walked away.

The girl told police her mother's name, and said she had "drank some beers but she wasn't as bad as she usually is" and had been drinking because she was "mad her boyfriend was cheating on her."

While police searched for the mother, they took the two kids into protective custody.

Around 8 p.m., Jamie L. Oliver called 911, saying her kids were missing. An officer found her at a 7-Eleven near the MAX platform where she had left her kids, and noticed she was "visibly intoxicated."

According to the police report she said, "I need to find my kids. I drank a bottle of wine and woke up behind the Cleary's bar."

She admitted she last remembered being with her kids around 3 p.m. that day.

Oliver is facing charges of mistreatment, child neglect and child abandonment.