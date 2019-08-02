PORTLAND, Ore. — The owner of a New Orleans-style food cart says it'll take him months to return to business as usual after someone stole his generator.

Alan Bell, the owner of Hana's PDX, says someone broke into his truck, cut wires to his break lights and stole not only his generator, but also a machine that helps him make New Orleans-style snowballs -- his most popular menu item.

Bell said he's trying to look at the whole thing like a minor setback, but it could take months to get everything replaced. He's hoping someone comes forward or police catch whoever did it.

"It's just difficult being a small business... I go out of my way to keep positive energy flowing everywhere and ... I can't do nothing right now," Bell said.

If you'd like to help Bell and his family get back on their feet, click here.