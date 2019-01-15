PORTLAND, Ore. — The Interstate 84 westbound ramp to Interstate 5 was closed for several hours after a collision involving a semitrailer and a pedestrian, according to Portland police.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The driver was not cited.

Emergency responders were dispatched at 9:08 a.m. on a report that a pedestrian had been struck. When they arrived, they found the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The ramp was closed but reopened at around 11:45 a.m.

The Major Crash Team and Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office are working together on the investigation into this crash.